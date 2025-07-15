Green Flags to proudly fly over three of Bassetlaw’s parks

Three of Bassetlaw’s parks will proudly fly Green Flags for the second year in a row after officially being recognised as some of the best open spaces in the country.

Bassetlaw District Council is celebrating Green Flag Awards for Langold Country Park, Kings’ Park in Retford and Worksop’s Memorial Gardens and The Canch.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and Langold Country Park has received its green flag for the second time, Kings’ Park has reached this high standard for the 18th time, while The Canch has won the award for 12 years running.

Cllr Darrel Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “It is fantastic to get this recognition for these three much loved parks.

Pictured: Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods along with members of the Parks and Open Spaces team

“Receiving these awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Parks and Open Spaces team, our Ground Maintenance staff and partner organisations to maintain them at a high standard.”

Investment continues in improving facilities in the parks, including new accessible, community friendly outdoor gym equipment at the Canch, a new walking route at Langold Country Park, while we continue to host events such as Panto in the Park by Talegate Theatre.

Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved who have worked tirelessly to ensure these three parks achieve the high standards required for the Green Flag Award.

“Quality parks and green spaces make the country a healthier place to live and work in, and a stronger place in which to invest.

“Crucially, these three parks provide a vital green space for communities to enjoy nature, and during the ongoing cost of living crisis it is a free and safe space for families to socialise. It also provides important opportunities for local people and visitors to reap the physical and mental health benefits of green space.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.