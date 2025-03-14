Green bin collections to start again

Green bins waiting to be collected

Households across Bolsover District are being reminded that their green bin collections are due to start again from 18 March 2025.

Depending upon which week your bin is collected they will start again on either 18 March for the southern part of the district or 25 March 2025 for the northern part of the district.

The green bin collections were suspended over the winter months as people are less active in the garden and there is little green waste being produced.

However, with spring on the horizon and people wanting to get back into their gardens the collections will start again.

Residents can place items such as leaves, hedge and plant clippings, twigs, branches and prunings, grass mowings, weeds and cut flowers. They can also place cooked and raw food waste (peeling, bones, fish, bread, pasta, fruit, vegetables, etc) into their green bins as part of the council’s efforts to improve recycling and composting across the area.

Residents are also asked not to put any black or burgundy bin type wastes in their green bin to help avoid contamination.

The green waste is taken to a composting facility where it is then turned into valuable resource instead of sending it to landfill. Materials can be used for recycling or composting, with the rest of the waste being used to generate heat and power instead of it just going into the ground.

Residents should check the waste and recycling calendars that where distributed before Christmas for their exact start dates or visit www.bolsover.gov.uk/recycling