Grants to support young people in Harworth and Bircotes

Bircotes Young People’s Centre has received a £450 grant from two Bassetlaw District Councillors to help provide care packs and food parcels for young people.

Harworth and Bircotes Ward Councillors, Cllr Lynne Schuller and Cllr Joe Horrocks, have continued to support the youth centre and have used part of their councillor grant to provide essential funding.

The grant will be used to put together care packs filled with essentials such as shampoo, deodorant, body wash, and conditioner. In addition, the grant has also helped replenish the centre’s food pantry with long-life food items, ensuring that young people in the community continue to receive the help they need.

Deb Cameron, Youth Work Manager at Bircotes Young People’s Centre said: “We’d like to thank Cllr Schuller and Cllr Horrocks for their continued support for the Bircotes Young People Centre.

END> Pictured: Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cllr Joe Horrocks and Deb Cameron, Youth Work Manager alongside members of Bircotes Young People’s Centre.

“The care-packs have been greatly received by the young people. Supporting them will help as they reach adulthood, to be given the confidence to make the next steps in their life.”

The Youth Centre welcomes young people between the ages of 10 to 19, providing a wide range of social and recreational activities, as well as giving them a safe and enjoyable environment to visit.

Cllr Schuller said: “We are pleased to have provided part of our Community Grant to Harworth and Bircotes Young People’s Centre, and the Young People within the centre.

“They have shared with us their desire to work together as a team to support each other and this grant will enable this. Forging a helping caring community, understanding the need to help and assist to leave no one behind is a key life lesson and we are proud that these young people are living this.”

Bircotes Young People’s Centre is open Monday 3:30pm to 7:30pm, Tuesday 3:30pm to 8:30pm, Thursday 6pm to 8:30pm and Friday 3:30pm to 8:30pm.

You can follow Bircotes Young People Centre on Facebook, visit: https://www.facebook.com/BircotesYoungPeoplesCentre/?locale=en_GB

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.