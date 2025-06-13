Grants to support Remembrance project in Worksop

The Worksop Remembrance Project, dedicated to honouring people from the town and nearby villages who died in conflicts around the world, has been awarded a £3,200 grant by Bassetlaw District Councillors.

Following the successful completion of the Retford Remembrance Projects at All Hallows Church in Ordsall and at Retford Cemetery, project leader Michael Szarelis has launched the Worksop Remembrance Project at Worksop Cemetery.

The grant will support the installation of a display cabinet containing a map that highlights the final resting places of 160 armed service personnel who died during both World Wars. In addition, the Worksop Branch of the Royal British Legion has collated photographs and information that will be displayed alongside the map.

Mr Szarelis said: "This project is about recognising and remembering the lives of those who served our country and are now laid to rest in Worksop.

Pictured: Cllr Lynne Dixon, Cllr John Shephard, Cllr Tony Eaton, Michael Szarelis, Worksop Royal British Legion and students at Worksop Holy Family RC Primary School

“Thanks to the support of Bassetlaw District Councillors, we’ll be able to install a dedicated display that helps to tell their stories and ensures their contributions are never forgotten. It’s a privilege to help preserve this important part of our local history for future generations."

Further plans will see a booklet produced, listing all the names of those who lost their lives during the two World Wars, who are buried or remembered in the cemetery, along with information about their lives and service. The booklet will be distributed to local schools and made available at Worksop Library.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, speaking on behalf of all the councillors who contributed to the grant, said: “We are proud to support the Worksop Remembrance Project, which pays tribute to the brave men and women who served our country and are laid to rest here in Worksop.

“This grant will help create a lasting and meaningful way for residents and visitors to honour their memory, and ensure their stories are never forgotten. It's a powerful reminder of our local heritage and the sacrifices made by so many."

The councillors who contributed towards the project are: Cllr Lynne Dixon and Cllr David Pressley, Ward Members for Worksop North-West; Cllr Paddy Ducey, Cllr Tony Eaton, Cllr Julie Leigh, Ward Members for Worksop South; Cllr Cliff Entwistle and Cllr Deborah Merryweather, Ward Members for Worksop East; Cllr Laura Sanders and Cllr Neil Sanders, Ward Members for Worksop North; Cllr Madelaine Richardson, Ward Member for Worksop North East and Cllr John Shephard, Ward Member for Worksop South East.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.