Grants to increase leisure facilities at Elkesley

A community hub in Elkesley is encouraging its residents to take up a new sport and use its facilities more with the introduction of a new outdoor table tennis table.

A £500 Councillor Community Grant from Cllr Charles Adams, Ward Member for Welbeck, has paid for the table tennis table to be installed at the front of the Memorial Hall after Secretary Neil Oldbury discovered the tables being used by children and their parents on holiday in Europe.

The idea is to encourage more people to use the hall, as well as engage more children in sport and exercise, which is important for fitness and for mental health and wellbeing.

Mr Oldbury said: “Our thanks to Cllr Adams for the funding for the new table tennis table. The Memorial Hall is an essential hub for the Elkesley community and through the investment of the table tennis table, we want more families to use the facilities here.”

Pictured: Neil Oldbury, Cllr Charles Adams

The tennis table will add to the sport and leisure facilities already on offer at the hall, which include a Boules Court, a pool table and a dartboard.

Cllr Adams said: “Fitness is key to improving all aspects of our daily life and table tennis is a fantastic sport that can be played by all ages and all skill levels.

“At Elkesley Memorial Hall the leisure facilities are well maintained by the fantastic work that Neil and the other volunteers do. Not only do they bring social interaction, but it’s a hub that’s at the heart of the community.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk