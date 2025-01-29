Grants contribute to Worksop Halloween Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preparations are already underway for the 2025 Worksop Halloween Half Marathon and thanks to a grant from Bassetlaw councillors, it hopes to be even more spooktacular.

The event is a firm fixture in the running calendar and takes place during the last weekend of October, with just over 1,100 athletes competing last year.

With entry to the race opening on 1st February, a group of Bassetlaw District councillors have donated £400 from their Community Grants to support the running of the event.

Peter Fendley, Chair of Worksop Harriers and Race Director of the Halloween Half Marathon, said: “We want to continue to grow the Half Marathon year after year as it helps to raise money, not only for the club, but also local charities around Bassetlaw.

Pictured: Cllr John Shepherd, Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of the Council, and Peter Fendley Coach of Worksop Harriers AC and the Worksop Harriers AC

“We are an ambitious club and have created National Champions with very little resources. The continued support from the councillors has been a huge positive and from everyone at the club we would like to thank them.”

The 13-mile course starts at Portland Academy, taking in Clumber Park before returning to the school. Samuel Roberts of Retford AC won the men’s competition, breaking the Course Record with a time of 1:08:04. Whilst Eleanor Warren from St Therea’s AC in East Leeds won the female competition with a time of 1.22.27.

The ward members include: Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of the Council and Ward Member for Worksop South, Cllr John Shepherd, Ward Member for Worksop South East, Cllr David Pressley, Ward Member for Worksop North-West, Cllr Sue Shaw, Ward Member for East Retford East and Cllr Cliff Entwistle, Ward Member for Worksop East.

Cllr Leigh added: “Worksop Harriers AC do a fantastic job putting on the Half Marathon every year. It’s been a cornerstone of the town for so long. We would love to see the number of people take part grow as well as continue to see more young athletes coached at the highest level.

“Peter and his team have an outstanding vision for the Club, supporting them is vital in securing a permanent home in the town.”

The money raised from the event is being put towards plans to build an eight lane 400m synthetic running track at Worksop College. The track will allow the local schools in Worksop and the surrounding area to have access to the facility as well as create opportunities and increase their membership.

Entries for the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon open on Sunday 1st February 2025 with the race getting underway on Sunday 27th October at 10am.

To find out more about Worksop Harriers Athletics Club and to apply for entry visit www.worksopharriers.co.uk

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk