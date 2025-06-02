Grants boost festivities for village’s 100th anniversary

A creative sewing group in Langold is busy putting the finishing touches to a colourful celebration that will help to mark the village’s 100th anniversary this June, made possible by a £200 Councillor Community Grant.

The Magpies Sewing Club, based at the Village Hall, has been hard at work designing vibrant costumes and handmade bunting for the upcoming ‘100-Year Walk’ around Langold Lake and Country Park.

The walk begins at the Doncaster Road entrance to the Country Park, the site of the original Langold Railway Station serving Firbeck Colliery and continues through the woods and around Langold Lake, finishing at the summit of Firbeck Hill. The bunting will be displayed at various stations along the route, telling the story of the village’s history, while volunteers will wear costumes representing different eras.

Gillian Wallhead, Chair of the Magpies Sewing Club, said:“It’s wonderful to be part of the village celebrations, and I would like to thank Cllr Freeman for her generous donation to the Sewing Group.

Pictured: Cllr Gill Freeman, Gillian Wallhead

“We’re looking forward to meeting people and sharing the story of the events that have shaped Langold over the past century.”

The Langold Centenary Family Fun Walk will take place on Saturday 28th June, starting at 10am. Entry is £5 per family and registration can be made on the day at Langold Dyscarr Community School.

Cllr Freeman said: “Langold has a proud and vibrant history, and there’s a real sense of excitement in the village as we mark 100 years of community and heritage. The Magpies Sewing Club has played a key role in bringing the celebrations to life, with their beautifully handmade bunting and costumes. Their creativity and dedication perfectly reflect the spirit and talent within our community.”

The village of Langold dates back to 1924 and was established to provide housing for miners employed at Firbeck Colliery, which began operations in 1923. At its peak, the colliery employed over 1,800 people and played a central role in the local economy and daily life.

The lake, a focal point of Langold Country Park, was created alongside the colliery to provide a recreational space for miners, offering opportunities for fishing, boating, and relaxation.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.