Grant supports social connection in Lound

A community group in Lound, set up to help tackle social isolation, has received support through a Bassetlaw Councillor Community Grant.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Ward Member for Sutton and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, has awarded a £300 grant to the Lound First Friday Group to help cover the cost of hiring Lound Village Hall for two hours each month over the next year. The grant will also contribute towards food and drink for the monthly social event, which is open to residents of all ages.

Patricia Bloomer, Chair of the Lound First Friday Group, said: “We would like to thank Cllr Pulk for his support. We were truly overwhelmed by the number of residents who turned up to our first-ever event. I can only see it getting bigger and better every year.”

The group meets on the first Friday of each month from 2pm to 4pm, offering a welcoming space for residents to connect and take part in a variety of activities. When the group first launched back in February over 30 residents came along to the session.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Patricia Bloomer and the First Friday Club

Future ideas that the group has planned include knitting, cooking demonstrations, local history talks, card games, and gentle armchair exercises. The programme is designed to support both physical and mental wellbeing.

Cllr Pulk said: “Lound has a fantastic Village Hall, which has been an essential hub for many years. I’m delighted to support this group, not only does it help people stay connected within the village, but it also provides a great opportunity to share new interests and hobbies. The group is a real asset to the community.”

To find out more about the group and upcoming events, visit: https://www.loundvillage.co.uk/village-hall/

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that benefit their electoral ward. Councillors will consider applications for projects in the areas of sport, culture and heritage, environment and sustainability, social welfare, and wider community development.