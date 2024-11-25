Grant supports Austen Addicts

Fans of Jane Austen in Sutton-Cum-Lound are able see the stage adaptation of a famous novel, thanks to the ‘Sense and Sensibility’ of a Bassetlaw District Councillor.

Co-founders of ‘Austen Addicts,’ Jill Kenney and Judith Hedley, started the group just over a year ago to bring together people who felt isolated in the rural community through the enjoyment of Jane Austen Novels.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy, and Ward Member for Sutton, donated £200 through his Councillor Community Grant, which will be used to subsidise tickets and transport to see ‘Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of)’ at the Sheffield Lyceum Theatre in January.

Judith Hedley, said: “We wanted to bring Austen lovers together in the local community to share the passion and wit of the novels in a relaxed and non-academic way. We’ve discussed fan fiction and spin-offs in the past and we’re excited to see the play that has been such a huge hit in the West End. We hope to continue to grow in 2025 and we’d like to thank Cllr Pulk for this funding.”

The Austen Addicts started out with six members attending the first meeting to celebrate Austen’s birthday on December 26th. Over time, their numbers have risen to 15, ranging from teenagers to pensioners.

They hold meetings on the fourth Thursday of the month, at the Village Hall starting at 7pm. They welcome new people to the group, regardless of whether they have a little or a lot of knowledge of Jane Austen and her novels.

Cllr Darrell Pulk said: “The Austen Addicts group is having a really positive impact by enabling likeminded people to share their passion. It’s great to see the group growing since its formation this year, the idea being a place where people are brought together by their love of the famous author. It’s always encouraging to see these groups form across the district, to encourage socialising and friendship, and mental wellbeing.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk