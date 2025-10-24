Grant helps Blitz Table Tennis Club serve up success

A table tennis club in Worksop has received a £400 Councillor Community Grant to buy new equipment for its growing sessions.

The funding will allow Blitz Table Tennis club to invest in new shirts, table tennis bats and tables, giving members access to better resources to improve their game. It will also help encourage more local people to get involved, promoting health, wellbeing, and stronger community connections.

Helen Houghton, Fundraising officer at Blitz Table Tennis Club said “We’re incredibly grateful to the Worksop Councillors for their support.

“This grant will make a real difference to our members by giving them access to better equipment, improving their game, and helping us welcome more people from the local community to get involved. Table tennis is a fantastic way to keep active, boost wellbeing, and build social connections, and this funding means we can continue to grow and share those benefits.”

Pictured: Cllr Clayton Tindle, Coach Paul Johnson and Members of Blitz Table Tennis Club

The club currently has over 60 members ranging from ages 10 to 70+, it has teams entered in the Worksop Table Tennis League where teams are made up of three people where the club has a mixture of ages ranges in each team.

Cllr Clayton Tindle, Ward Member for Worksop South East spoke on behalf of the Councillors who contributed said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to support Blitz Table Tennis Club with this grant. Clubs like this are at the heart of our community, offering people of all ages the chance to stay active, meet new friends and enjoy sport together.

“We look forward to seeing the club go from strength to strength with this new equipment. Being home to our local Olympian Sam Walker and having played many times myself here it's great to be able to give back support to the club that gives many local children a chance to play regional, national and international experiences on the table tennis stage"

The Councillors who contributed to the Blitz Table Tennis Club are: Cllr Clayton Tindle, Ward Member for Worksop South East; Cllr David Pressley, Ward Member for Worksop North West and Cllr Paddy Ducey, Ward Member for Worksop South.

Sessions for Blitz Table Tennis Club takes place at Redlands Table Tennis Centre near Sandy Lane. Junior sessions are Tuesday evening 6pm-7:30pm and Friday evenings 6:30pm to 9pm whilst open training sessions are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings 7:30pm until 9pm and Saturday Mornings 9am to 1pm.

Membership for the club starts at £25 adult and £18 juniors, for more information visit: https://www.blitzttc.co.uk

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants to support community activities within their ward. Councillor grants may support projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.