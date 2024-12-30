Grand Prix 2024 Awards for Girls from Worksop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two girls from Worksop received Grand Prix 2024 awards

Two fighters from the Street Kickboxing Club - received Grand Prix awards for the best fighter in 2024 from over a thousand registered fighters fighting in one of the largest kickboxing organizations in England which is WKO (World Kickboxing Organization), our fighters received gold medals at the Grand Prix 2024 ceremony, 12-year-old Liliana Gronkiewicz, a student from Outwood Academy Valley Worksop, received two gold medals for the best fighter in kickboxing and boxing, 8-year-old Alice Ciesielska, a student from Redlands Primary School, received three gold medals for the best fighter in kickboxing, boxing and low kick. Congratulations to both fighters.

As a coach, I am very proud that I have talented fighters in my club, both girls are preparing for the next championships, Liliana Gronkiewicz has already fought 40 fights, including the title of world champion, European champion and English champion, Alice Ciesielska is starting her adventure in combat sports but has already won the title of English champion.

In the new year 2025 we are preparing for the next championships, keep your fingers crossed for our wonderful fighters.