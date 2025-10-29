Gary goes the extra mile for charity

Gary Norton, General Manager at Amazon in Kegworth, has completed a 100-mile walk for charity Miles for Smiles.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miles for Smiles is a fundraising group that supports people affected by life-limiting conditions and disabilities living in South Derbyshire, North-West Leicestershire or East Staffordshire. It provides grants and memorable experiences for individuals in need, such as days out or mini breaks to enhance their quality of life.

Over the course of three days, Gary’s 100-mile walking route was based on one of Gary’s passions – football. He visited nine football stadiums across the region, including Doncaster Rovers, Rotherham United, Sheffield United, and finished at the club where he is chairman, Gresley Rovers FC in Swadlincote, Derbyshire.

Gary recently celebrated a decade of working at Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary walked the 100-mile route for local charity Miles for Smiles.

He has worked at five different fulfilment centres in the UK, helping Amazon UK’s operations expand over the past ten years.

Gary Norton, an employee at Amazon in Kegworth, said: “Amazon does so much for the community that I wanted to mark my ten-year anniversary by doing something special for a really worthy cause – and Miles for Smiles is just that, a fantastic organisation that does so much great work.”,” said Gary.

Callum Worker from Miles for Smiles added: “It’s supporters like Gary who enable us to provide those special experiences and resources that bring joy to people facing such difficult circumstances. His commitment to walking this distance, visiting nine stadiums along the way, really demonstrates the spirit of going the extra mile for others.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 12 million surplus goods to over 800,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary walked 100-miles for charity.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.