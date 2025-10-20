G F Tomlinson begins construction of new family contact centre in Worksop

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has started works for a new purpose-built family contact centre in Worksop, providing vital support services for vulnerable children, young people, and families across the county.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

he modern, energy-efficient facility is being designed, project, and cost managed by Arc Partnership, a joint venture between Nottinghamshire County Council and SCAPE, and is expected to be complete by summer 2026.

The new centre, which was procured under the SCAPE Regional Construction framework will offer a significantly improved setting for supervised contact visits, safeguarding and educational services, including private contact rooms, two conference rooms, kitchen facilities and a secure outdoor play area, creating a calm and welcoming environment for families and professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development, which replaces an outdated bungalow accommodation building, will be a single storey steel frame structure, with external brick walls. Landscaping and car parking will also be included in the scheme.

G F Tomlinson begins construction

The building will boast a number of features that reduce electricity demand from the grid and improve energy security for the Council. The building will feature 25m2 of photovoltaic panelling to locally generate electricity, a high-performance building fabric and high efficiency mechanical and electrical plant, including air source heat pumps, contributing to Nottinghamshire County Council’s wider strategy of investing in sustainable, modern public service buildings that are cost efficient to run.

Andy Sewards, Group Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are proud to be working alongside Arc Partnership and Nottinghamshire County Council on this vital project that will positively impact the lives of families across the county. The new facility will not only provide a safe, secure, and comfortable space for children and families, but it’s also being constructed with energy-efficiency and long-term sustainability in mind. As a local contractor, we are equally pleased to be providing social value initiatives within the community and employment and apprenticeship opportunities for young people, helping develop future talent in the local construction industry.”

Martha Constantinou, Technical Apprentice at G F Tomlinson, said: “As part of my apprenticeship with G F Tomlinson, working on the new family contact centre in Worksop has been a great learning experience and has really helped me to understand how a project comes together on site. It’s been rewarding to be involved in something that will make such a difference to the local community, and I hope it gives families and vulnerable young people the same chance for support and opportunity that I’ve had through my apprenticeship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mick Barton, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Supporting the most vulnerable children, young people and families in our community is a key priority. This new space will provide essential services in a much better environment and the chance to meet with social workers in a welcoming and calm place to help put everyone more at ease.

“The new, fit-for-purpose building with a secure play area is vital, and only a stone’s throw away from the current location. As the contact centre will use less energy because of the way it has been designed, we’ll save money on bills and this investment is also good news for the local supply chain, as there’ll be many contract opportunities to help get the building fully ready.”