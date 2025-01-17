Funding towards local dramatic society in Carlton in Lindrick
Bassetlaw’s ward councillors for Carlton have donated £426, which has funded a new digital wireless microphone pack and receiver to replace the existing sound equipment. The new microphones will also be used in the society’ future productions.
Lindrick’s annual Pantomime takes place in the last week in January and this year the group will be performing Beauty and the Beast. In previous years the society have put on shows such as Jack and the Beanstalk, Robin Hood and Cinderella.
Treasurer of Lindrick Players, Patricia Shepherd said: “The funding has definitely helped us in the long-term and with our most important show coming up, we want to put on the best show we can for the audience. It’s not easy for us to replace and increase equipment due to the costs, so I can’t thank the Councillors enough for their contribution to the Civic Society.”
The society have been entertaining audiences since 1970 and rehearse and perform at the Carlton-in-Lindrick Civic Centre. Their productions are aimed at the local community and they are always looking for new members.
Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cllr David Pidwell and Cllr Robin Carrington-Wilde, joint Ward Members for Carlton donated funds through their Councillor Community Grants.
Cllr Scotthorne said: “Lindrick Players have been entertaining our community for over half a century and we are thrilled to support them with their latest production.
“We want people to continue to enjoy the group’s pantomimes and performances and we hope this latest investment will help them to do that for many more years to come.”
Tickets for Beauty and the Beast are now on sale priced at £10 for adults and £8 for concessions. The production runs from Wednesday 22nd to Saturday 25th January. You can get your tickets here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers
You can also follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for all news and information regarding future productions. https://facebook.com/lindrickplayers
Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.