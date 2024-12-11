Funding to help annual Christmas Lunch donated by Bassetlaw Councillor

Misson’s annual Christmas lunch will be going ahead with all the trimmings this year thanks to a ‘cracker’ of a donation from a Bassetlaw Councillor.

The lunch has been a regular fixture in the Misson community since 2017, with the White Horse Inn and the Angel Inn hosting guests in alternate years. This week’s event will be held at the Angel Inn with over 50 people expected to be enjoying the Christmas lunch on offer – one of the biggest attendances yet.

Cllr Steven Pashley, Ward Member for Everton donated £200 from his Councillor Community Grant to help spread some Christmas Cheers and help with costs.

Spencer Robey, Trustee and Committee Member of the Misson Community Association, said: “The Christmas Lunch is always a really popular event amongst the Misson Community. Our thanks to Cllr Pashley for his funding as well as Andy and Adele at the Angel Inn for hosting the event.”

Pictured from left to right: Cllr Steven Pashley, Janis James Chair of Misson Community Association

Cllr Steven Pashley added: “It’s great that we can put smiles on people’s faces and bring everyone together, especially this time of the year. The Community Association do an outstanding job every year and I feel it is important to support events, like this, that bring communities together.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk