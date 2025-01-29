Funding to help a Gardening Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gardening club that covers Sutton cum Lound and Barnby Moor is blooming with delight as a Councillor Community Grant will help them with preparations for their upcoming events this year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A £200 grant from Cllr Darrell Pulk, Ward Member for Sutton, will help to hire a coach for their trip to the Royal Horticultural Society gardens at Harlow Carr, near Harrogate in August, plus other activities that support the club.

The club can take up to 55 members on the trip, which allows members to learn about landscaping, plant species, the work of the RHS and bring some ideas back into their own garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Bailey, Chair of Sutton-Cum-Lound and Barnby Moor Gardening Club, said “This grant is very welcome, not only does it help towards our annual trip, but it also supports us in booking excellent speakers which helps to increase our membership.

Pictured: Cllr Darrell Pulk, Jenny Bailey Chair of Sutton-Cum-Lound and Barnby Moor Gardening Club and Gardening Club members

“We are keen to expand the knowledge of gardening, so I can’t thank Councillor Pulk enough for his contribution to the club.”

The club was established by David Mowthorpe in 2012 when a group of local villagers with an interest of gardening came together. The club also helps a lot of elderly residents to come together and enjoy each other’s company and companionship on a regular basis.

Cllr Pulk added: “I’m delighted to support this group. There are lots of keen gardeners in Sutton and Barnby Moor and the club gives them a great opportunity to share their passion. Not only do club members have the opportunity to improve their knowledge of the art of gardening, they also benefit from improvements to health and well-being that gardening and socializing with others bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group meet on the second Thursday of each month between 7.15pm and 9.15pm at the Sutton-Cum-Lound Village Hall. Membership for the club is £20 per person.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk