Funding to create a new chill out zone for dance studio

A dance school in Misterton is investing in the wellbeing of its students thanks to a Councillor Community Grant that has helped to expand their brand-new studio.

A £200 grant from Cllr Hazel Brand, Ward Member for Misterton at Bassetlaw District Council has enabled Everett-Fox School of Dance to transform one of their rooms into a ‘chill out zone’ for pupils to come at any time, to relax and help with their mental health.

The room will also provide an area for the in-house counsellor to talk to the pupils about any challenges or issues they may be facing in their life.

Founder, Tracey Everett-Fox, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Brand for donating funds towards the school. Being able to extend the studio for the pupils in the new building, it feels like a new era for me. We want to provide the best facilities for our pupils to thrive and become the best that they can be.”

Pictured left to right: Tracey Everett-Fox, Cllr Hazel Brand, Ward Member for Misterton

The dance school was formed in 2007 and attracts around 80 pupils from all over Bassetlaw and the surrounding areas.

Cllr Brand added: “The dance school is a huge part of the community. Tracey has done an amazing job growing the school to what it is today. With different pressures, from school life and on social media, it’s important that pupils have that time away to recharge and boost their mental health. It’s vital that projects such as this supported as it grows the village and its identity.”

The dance school has moved into the old Co-op building on Station Street after the lease expired on their original building, the Misterton Centre.

Everett-Fox School of Dance is on Facebook and you can keep up-to-date on the latest news and events that are taking place there. Search for EFSchoolOfDance

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk