Funding supports life-long learning

Retford’s U3A group are planning to generate greater awareness of what they do and grow their membership thanks to a £500 grant from local councillors.

They offer a welcome opportunity for people looking to enhance their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing and the group is open to those who are either retired or semi-retired.

U3A stand for University of the Third Age. The first age refers to childhood and dependence, the second age to full-time employment and parental responsibilities and the third age is that which follows where one is retired, or partially retired.

Currently, membership stands at 550, with members able to participate in 44 interest groups ranging from book groups to arts and crafts to physical activities. Through the grant, the charity is looking to increase their membership through advertising with the purchase of banners, polo shirts and bunting.

Pippa Ramsay, Chair of Retford U3A said: “Our thanks to the councillors who donated some of their grant funds. We are keen to reach more people in Retford and the surrounding areas who are no longer in full time employment, to let them know about Retford U3A and all our activities.

“We want to share the positive impact of lifelong informal learning in promoting positive ageing, health and wellbeing among our members. This generous grant will be so helpful in achieving that goal.”

Over the course of the year, the charity arranges meetings at The Well in Retford on the fourth Thursday of every month where guest speakers come along and talk about a range of topics.

The ward members that contributed to Retford U3A were Cllr David Challinor, Cllr Graham Oxby and Cllr Jonathan Slater, joint Ward Members for East Retford North, and Cllr Dan Henderson, Ward Member for East Retford East.

Cllr Henderson said:“I am really pleased to support the fantastic work of Retford U3A. It’s important that we support them in helping to grow and be seen so that they are able to engage more people in community-based activities and interests.”

This year, the group is celebrating its 15thbirthday in May and you can become an annual member for £20. Membership runs from April to March. To find out about more about events that are going on at the Well visit retford.u3asite.uk/events/

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk