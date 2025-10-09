Funding success for Bassetlaw community initiatives and enterprises
The funding has two main priorities: Healthy, Safe and Inclusive Communities with investment in capacity building and infrastructure support and Support for Business with small scale investment in micro and small enterprises in rural areas.
Grants of up to £20k of Rural England Prosperity Funding have been made available to support initiatives aiming to improve facilities for communities as well as supporting micro and small businesses in the district.
Among the completed projects, Bradlands Pet Supplies in Retford used its £20k funding to install solar panels on the roof of its premises.
Tom Bradley, Director of Bradlands Pet Supplies, said: “A big thank you to our council for awarding Bradlands Pet Supplies the REPF grant that enabled us to install solar panels. The new system will cut our carbon footprint and lower our monthly operating costs, allowing us to keep our prices as low as possible for our community.”
Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, added: “It’s fantastic to see businesses across Bassetlaw receiving support through the Rural England Prosperity Fund. These projects will not only help local businesses grow and thrive but also create new opportunities for our community. I’m proud that Bassetlaw is benefiting from this funding and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our local economy and skills development.”
One of the community projects that was successful in securing a grant is Active Communities CIC, based in Harworth and Bircotes, which received £15k to help deliver its project HADO, an augmented reality sport that combines movement, strategy, and technology.
Darren Huart from Active Communities CIC said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded this funding, which will allow us to introduce HADO to our community. It’s a truly innovative sport that combines physical activity, teamwork, and technology in a way that appeals to people of all ages. Our aim is to inspire more people across Bassetlaw to get active, try something new, and have fun together.”
Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, said: “I’m delighted that community groups right across Bassetlaw have been successful in securing funding through the Rural England Prosperity Fund. These projects represent the creativity, commitment, and pride that make our area so special. By investing in initiatives that bring people together, improve wellbeing, and enhance our neighbourhoods, we can ensure this funding delivers a lasting benefit for communities across the district.”
For more information on the Rural England Prosperity Fund, visit: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/the-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-ukspf
The full list of Bassetlaw groups and projects that were successful with grant applications includes:
Community Groups
|Name of Organisation
|Location:
|Project
|Amount
|Citizens Advice North Notts
|Worksop
|Outreach and digital services
|£5,382.00
|Active Communities
|Harworth & Bircotes
|Active Technology: Thriving Communities
|£15,329.00
|North & South Wheatley Parish Council
|North & South Wheatley
|Replacement of Bollards
|£4,320.00
|Rampton & Woodbeck Parish Council
|Rampton
|8kW single-phase hybrid solar inverter
|£6,525.00
|Treswell Village Hall
|Treswell
|Website
|£4,590.00
|North Wheatley and Leverton Cricket Club
|North Wheatley
|Fully Tracked Sight Screen
|£19,399.50
|Sutton Village Hall
|Sutton Cum Lound
|Pergola and Patio area
|£16,546.00
|Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green
|Worksop
|Sculpture
|£10,000.00
Business
|Name of Organisation
|Location:
|Project
|Amount
|Bradlands Pet Supplies
|Retford
|Solar PV
|£20,000.00
|Navy Professional
|Walkeringham
|Develop multi-use farm shop
|£20,000.00
|Trans.sportTV
|North Leverton
|Bespoke 3D computer system
|£20,000.00
|Paintman Paint
|Retford
|Transformation of area of premises
|£16,345.64
|Grove House
|Grove
|Refurb
|£18,036.90
|Bright Green
|Ranskill
|Equipment
|£17,609.30
|Exima Glazing
|Tuxford
|Specialised Saw
|£8,640,00
|Ticking Clock
|Shireoaks
|Installation of 2 Fermentation Vessels
|£9,695.00