Funding success for Bassetlaw community initiatives and enterprises

Businesses and community groups across Bassetlaw are benefitting from over £200k of funding through Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding has two main priorities: Healthy, Safe and Inclusive Communities with investment in capacity building and infrastructure support and Support for Business with small scale investment in micro and small enterprises in rural areas.

Grants of up to £20k of Rural England Prosperity Funding have been made available to support initiatives aiming to improve facilities for communities as well as supporting micro and small businesses in the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the completed projects, Bradlands Pet Supplies in Retford used its £20k funding to install solar panels on the roof of its premises.

Pictured: Cllr Charles Adams, Mick Holland, Tom Bradley Director of Bradlands Pet Supplies

Tom Bradley, Director of Bradlands Pet Supplies, said: “A big thank you to our council for awarding Bradlands Pet Supplies the REPF grant that enabled us to install solar panels. The new system will cut our carbon footprint and lower our monthly operating costs, allowing us to keep our prices as low as possible for our community.”

Cllr Charles Adams, Cabinet Member for Business and Skills, added: “It’s fantastic to see businesses across Bassetlaw receiving support through the Rural England Prosperity Fund. These projects will not only help local businesses grow and thrive but also create new opportunities for our community. I’m proud that Bassetlaw is benefiting from this funding and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our local economy and skills development.”

One of the community projects that was successful in securing a grant is Active Communities CIC, based in Harworth and Bircotes, which received £15k to help deliver its project HADO, an augmented reality sport that combines movement, strategy, and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Huart from Active Communities CIC said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded this funding, which will allow us to introduce HADO to our community. It’s a truly innovative sport that combines physical activity, teamwork, and technology in a way that appeals to people of all ages. Our aim is to inspire more people across Bassetlaw to get active, try something new, and have fun together.”

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, said: “I’m delighted that community groups right across Bassetlaw have been successful in securing funding through the Rural England Prosperity Fund. These projects represent the creativity, commitment, and pride that make our area so special. By investing in initiatives that bring people together, improve wellbeing, and enhance our neighbourhoods, we can ensure this funding delivers a lasting benefit for communities across the district.”

For more information on the Rural England Prosperity Fund, visit: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/business-advice/the-uk-shared-prosperity-fund-ukspf

The full list of Bassetlaw groups and projects that were successful with grant applications includes:

Community Groups

Name of Organisation Location: Project Amount Citizens Advice North Notts Worksop Outreach and digital services £5,382.00 Active Communities Harworth & Bircotes Active Technology: Thriving Communities £15,329.00 North & South Wheatley Parish Council North & South Wheatley Replacement of Bollards £4,320.00 Rampton & Woodbeck Parish Council Rampton 8kW single-phase hybrid solar inverter £6,525.00 Treswell Village Hall Treswell Website £4,590.00 North Wheatley and Leverton Cricket Club North Wheatley Fully Tracked Sight Screen £19,399.50 Sutton Village Hall Sutton Cum Lound Pergola and Patio area £16,546.00 Friends of Woodlands and Coachwood Green Worksop Sculpture £10,000.00

Business

Name of Organisation Location: Project Amount Bradlands Pet Supplies Retford Solar PV £20,000.00 Navy Professional Walkeringham Develop multi-use farm shop £20,000.00 Trans.sportTV North Leverton Bespoke 3D computer system £20,000.00 Paintman Paint Retford Transformation of area of premises £16,345.64 Grove House Grove Refurb £18,036.90 Bright Green Ranskill Equipment £17,609.30 Exima Glazing Tuxford Specialised Saw £8,640,00 Ticking Clock Shireoaks Installation of 2 Fermentation Vessels £9,695.00