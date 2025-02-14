Funding provided to support dementia patients at Kilton Forest Golf Course

A group of Bassetlaw District Councillors has provided the ‘feel-good’ factor to a local dementia group thanks to a community grant.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Feel-Good Memory Group is hosted at Kilton Forest Golf Course and provides a safe space for people with dementia. The group creates an environment where members can try new experiences as well as make new friends along the way.

A £650 grant from ward members helps to offer a four-week programme which includes entertainment such as games, a vocalist and exercises designing to support health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Dainty, Community Health and Wellbeing Manager at BPL, said “The grant has been a massive positive for the group as it allows us to offer more activities to support everyday living.

Pictured: Cllr David Challinor, Angela Dainty

“The group has grown from strength to strength in the last couple of years and the support from the councillors has been welcoming and I can’t thank them enough.”

BPL helped to set up the group initially in October 2021 and after it was briefly halted at the end of 2022, the group returned in January 2023. Currently, the group meet every Friday between 11am and 1.30pm with between 20-32 people coming along to the events.

Cllr Shaw, Chair of Bassetlaw District Councillor and Ward Member for East Retford East, said: “It was a pleasure to donate grants to the group alongside our fellow councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was wonderful to speak with everyone and see first-hand the positive impact of the group to family members who attend from across Bassetlaw.”

Ward members who contributed to the Memory Group Grant are; Cllr Sue Shaw, Cllr Alan Rhodes Ward Member for Worksop North-East, Cllr Cliff Entwistle, Ward Member for Worksop East, Cllr Julie Leigh, Ward Member for Worksop South, Cllr June Evans, Ward Member for Harworth and Bircotes, Cllr Dan Henderson, Ward Member for East Retford East and Ward Members for East Retford North, Cllr Jonathan Slater and Cllr David Challinor.

To find out more about the memory group visit Kilton Forest Golf website: https://www.bplgolf.co.uk

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk