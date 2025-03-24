Funding helps Ramton group tackle loneliness in rural village

A group in Rampton that is working to tackle social isolation and loneliness has been supported with a Bassetlaw Councillor Community Grant.

The Rampton Friendship Group has been running in the village for just over a year and meets once a month on a Wednesday. All residents of Rampton and Woodbeck are welcome and the meetings are helping to restore a sense of community and wellbeing, as well as provide a warm spaces through the colder months.

The £200 Councillor Community Grant from Cllr Simon Richardson, Ward Member for Rampton, will help to fund the hire of the village hall, as well as buy new board games and jigsaws, and provide refreshments.

Diana Flanagan, Secretary of Rampton Entertainment Group said: “We would like to thank Cllr Richardson for his donation towards the Friendship Group, which is a welcome hub for Rampton and Woodbeck residents.

Pictured: Cllr Simon Richardson, Diana Flanagan and members of the Rampton Friendship Group

“They enjoy the games on offer and the opportunity to spend quality time with old friends and get to know new ones. It is a vehicle for tackling loneliness and vulnerability by creating a warm, welcoming and safe space to enjoy a relaxing afternoon. Any donations to help sustain and develop the group go a long way.”

Cllr Simon Richardson added: “Groups such as the Friendship Group do incredible work in the community, giving isolated and vulnerable people a place to turn to for help, support and to enjoy themselves. Donating this grant, I hope will go a long way in supporting the group and see it thrive.”

To find out when the Friendship Group are meeting, visit: https://www.ramptonandwoodbeck-pc.gov.uk/local-events

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.