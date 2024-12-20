Funding for Worksop Community Project this Christmas

A project that is helping to bring communities together in North Worksop and keep people warm this winter has been supported by a £900 Councillor Community Grant.

Local Worksop Charity ‘S8081 Community Foundation’ started the project last year, by delivering Christmas Gift Bags to elderly people who have moved to the area from Hong Kong and are isolated due to lack of access to transport and a language barrier.

The giftbags were handed out at a special Christmas Coffee Morning earlier this month, which also provided an opportunity for those attending to meet new people and share UK and Hong Kong culture.

Anne Kean, Trustee of S8081 Community Foundation said: “The giftbags are so important as it brings joy and excitement to the communities. Our project is growing from strength to strength and it’s great that people can turn to us for our help and support. I would like to thank the Councillors for their funding.”

The charity is based in two locations, Christ Church on Thievesdale Lane and St Luke’s in Shireoaks. Last year the charity delivered 25 gift bags to communities in the area.

Bassetlaw District Councillors who donated funds through their Community Grants are Cllr Fraser Merryweather, Cllr Madelaine Richardson and Cllr Alan Rhodes, all Ward Members for Worksop North-East.

Cllr Fraser Merryweather said: “The work that Anne, and the other volunteers in the foundation have done has been remarkable. We want to continue to build an inclusive society that celebrates different cultures and languages. Because of this I’m proud to support the initiative along with other Councillors through our Community Grants.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk