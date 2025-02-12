Funding for toddler group in Shireoaks

Pictured l-r: Cllr Lynn Dixon, Rev Peter Stanley, Ginny Harris-Shaw

A playgroup in Shireoaks has some exciting new additions to its toybox thanks to a Community Grant from a local councillor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tiddler Playgroup, based at Shireoaks Village Hall, have been able to purchase a brand-new toddler climbing frame and skipping stones thanks to a £200 grant from Cllr Lynn Dixon, Ward Member for Worksop North-West.

Reverend Peter Stanley, Treasurer of Tiddlers Playgroup said: “The new toys are a welcome addition to the group thanks to the grant from Cllr Dixon. We want the group to continue to grow and be an essential hub for families to use and enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tiddler Playgroup welcomes children aged three and under and has been running for the last 10 years. Currently the group sees between 10-12 families use the facilities on a Thursday between 9.30am and 11.30am. Parents can enjoy a hot drink and a slice of cake.

Cllr Dixon, said: “For 10 years the Tiddler Group has been so popular for families in Shireoaks, it has been a hub that children are able to play and make friends.

The work that Peter and Ginny have done to grow the group has been amazing, I’m proud to support this group through our Community Grants.”

You can find more information about the Tiddler Playgroup on Shireoaks Village Hall’s Facebook page, as well as the latest news and events that are happening at the Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk