Funding for new Coaches and Membership at Bassetlaw Triathlon Club

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club has received a grant of £1,050 from a team of councillors that will help to fund additional coaching and grow their membership.

While Team GB have secured a haul of Olympic medals in Paris this summer, Bassetlaw Triathlon Club are looking to grow the next generation of triathlon talent, allow its current members and coaches to improve their skills and bring new members to the club.

Chairman of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club, Stephen Bowler, said: “On behalf of Bassetlaw Triathlon Club, I’d like to thank the councillors for their generous donation.

“We are a small club supporting local members to learn and improve their skills across the three disciplines of swimming, cycling, and running. We have a fantastic group of coaches, and this money will go towards their continuing development to better assist members to achieve their Triathlon goals.”

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cllr Paddy Ducey (far l & r) and Bassetlaw Triathlon Club members

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club was launched in 2012 has over 100 members from the surrounding area, ranging from beginners to elite level athletes who have competed at UK and European Championships. Currently, the club has eight coaches.

Bassetlaw Councillors who provided funds from their Community Grants allocation include, Cllr Paddy Ducey, Cllr Tony Eaton, Cllr Julie Leigh, Cllr Maria Charlesworth, Cllr Deborah Merryweather, Cllr David Pressley, Cllr Madelaine Richardson, Cllr John Shepherd, Cllr Dan Henderson, and Cllr James Naish.

Cllr Ducey, Ward Member for Worksop South, said: “The grants will play a vital role in continuing the fantastic work the members have done for the Triathlon Club. The training of new coaches will give more stability and create opportunities going forward for future athletes wanting to stay on at the club.”

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club is also set to host its annual Sprint Triathlon on Sunday 18th August, with over 200 athletes competing in the Individual and Relay races. Places are still available, and you can enter at www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk