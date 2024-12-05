Funding for Langold’s Annual Christmas Event

A local organisation has brought some early Christmas cheer in Langold thanks, in part, to the generosity of a Bassetlaw District Councillor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley & Jill Friends Organisation gave residents in Langold and the surrounding area a night to remember at Now Church in Langold with their annual Christmas event, that included a performance from Harworth Brass Band.

The annual event has been supported by a grant of £200 from Cllr Gill Freeman, Ward Member for Langold, which has helped the organisers to include some traditional Christmas music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Kerr, Co-founder of Lesley & Jill Friends Organisation, said: “It’s an honour for the Harworth Brass band to play at our event to celebrate Christmas in Langold.

Pictured from left to right: Lesley Kerr, Co Founder of Lesley & Jill Friends Organisation, Cllr Gill Freeman Ward Member for Langold

“Jill and I are proud that this event has been growing in popularity over the last seven years, with around 80 people attended this year, our thanks go to Cllr Freeman for her help with funding.”

Cllr Gill Freeman added: “Events such as these are so important to the community, especially when it comes to health and wellbeing as we get to this time of the year.

“We want to continue to grow this event, and the work that the Lesley & Jill Friends Organisation do in making this event happen has been outstanding. Having the Harworth Brass Band perform also helps to put Langold on the map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk