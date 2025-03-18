Funding for bus services in Bassetlaw to continue

Over the next year, Nottinghamshire County Council will invest £9 million to support bus services across Nottinghamshire, including 18 bus services in Bassetlaw which may otherwise have been reduced or withdrawn.

Thanks to the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), the council will continue to allocate significant funds to services like Stagecoach’s Sherwood Arrow between Ollerton and Worksop.

The Sherwood Arrow now runs later into the evening thanks to county council funding, meaning that passengers can benefit from 13 extra journeys on the service per week with buses now running at 9:20pm and 11:20pm from Nottingham to Ollerton and Worksop, compared to 7:20pm previously.

Other bus services in Bassetlaw that benefit from county council funding include:

4 Worksop town service

5 Worksop - Worksop Vesuvius Asda Store

6 Worksop town service

7 Worksop town service

21 Worksop to Harworth

27 Retford to Bawtry

29 Retford to Doncaster

37 Newark to Retford

38 Newark to Retford

42 Worksop to Retford

95 Retford to Gainsborough

97 Retford to Gainsborough

99 Retford to Doncaster

108 Worksop Town Service

123 Retford Town Service

North Ollerton Nottsbus On Demand

South Ollerton Nottsbus On Demand

These routes receive either full or joint funding from the council, enhancing their frequency and adjusting routes to better serve local communities.

Councillor Sam Smith, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Nottinghamshire is ranked as the best county area for buses in the country based on current Transport Focus data.

“It is no surprise really that our buses are ranked as the best county area as your county council is committed to making sure that every community has a reliable bus service.

“In Bassetlaw, we are really proud of our funding for local bus services, and it is important to remember that to do this, we work closely with local bus operators.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “In Nottinghamshire we have a great reputation for public transport, including a 90% passenger satisfaction rating.

“We spend more than £9 million a year supporting local bus services and this is a significant investment to ensure that Nottinghamshire is well connected by bus.

“Our support for bus services is particularly important because without it we know that many services would be reduced or withdrawn.

“We have worked closely with bus operators for a number of years now as part of our Bus Service Improvement Plan and this won’t change as we know that there is more work to do when it comes to bus service improvements and making sure that every community has access to a reliable and affordable service.”