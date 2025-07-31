Friends of Woodlands receive £2,000 grant from Asda Foundation for new bird hide

Inside the bird hide

The Friends of Woodlands community group in Shireoaks are celebrating after receiving a £2,000 grant from the Asda Foundation through their Empowering Local Communities Grant. The grant has funded a brand-new bird hide in the village’s much-loved nature reserve, enhancing opportunities for birdwatching and outdoor learning.

Emma, Community Champion at Asda Worksop, visited the site to present the group with a giant cheque and join in with a special Family Nature Day held at the reserve to mark the occasion.

The event was a huge success, drawing families from across the area to enjoy nature-themed activities and explore the woodland. Emma and her colleague Olive hosted a popular stall where children were invited to make their very own “grow your own cress” pots to take home.

“We were busy from start to finish,” said Emma. “It was lovely to see so many families getting stuck into the craft activities and enjoying the fresh air. The new bird hide will be such a brilliant addition to the reserve and will give people of all ages the chance to connect with nature in a peaceful setting.”

Emma, Asda Worksop’s Community Champion with her Make a Grow Your Own Cress Pot stall

The Friends of Woodlands group has been working hard to protect and improve the reserve for future generations, and the grant will go a long way in helping them create a space that encourages wildlife watching and community engagement.

The Asda Foundation’s Empowering Local Communities grant is aimed at supporting grassroots projects that bring people together and make a difference. This award is another example of how local partnerships can help nature and communities thrive side by side.