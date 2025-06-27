Free seated massage for summer fundraisers Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Free seated acupressure massage for fundraising events this Summer 2025 in Worksop at schools, churches, or working environments for charities and organisations!
Local Integrative therapist and founder of Compassionate Therapy, Emma-Louvaine, is offering free seated acupressure massage sessions at community and charity fundraising events across Worksop and the wider Bassetlaw area this summer.

With a focus on stress relief, relaxation, and wellbeing, the service provides quick, fully clothed massages suitable for all ages and abilities – no oils, no mess, and no equipment needed beyond a chair.

It’s my way of giving back to the community! Massage isn’t just a luxury — it’s a powerful way to connect, recharge, and bring calm into busy spaces. At events, it often becomes a quiet little corner where people can breathe and reset.

Compassionate Therapy specialises in mobile massage for care homes, corporate settings, and individuals with disabilities, chronic conditions, or sensory needs. As part of its community outreach, Emma-Louvaine is now booking free services at local fairs, fundraisers, awareness days, and charity events throughout summer 2025.

Taster sessions and more information is available!

Key Benefits of Event Massage:

  • Attracts foot traffic and boosts attendee engagement
  • Offers a memorable, feel-good activity at your stall or event
  • Promotes wellness, calm, and community care

Organisers looking to book a free massage service for their summer event can contact Emma directly via:

[email protected]

07522 457 422

🌐 compassionatetherapy999.co.uk

