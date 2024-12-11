Forever Notts: A new era of local giving

Nottinghamshire Community Foundation, a cornerstone of local philanthropy for over two decades, has been renamed as Forever Notts in a determined push to ensure more funding remains local to support the county’s vibrant community groups.

The unveiling was celebrated at Nottingham’s Stonebridge City Farm, which the foundation has granted £5,000 to. The Foundation helps to build stronger communities by encouraging local giving and all the money it raises supports non-profit, grassroots community groups.

Stonebridge City Farm Chief Executive Peter Armitage raved about the foundation and all it does for local charities: “Forever Notts has been a vital to so many local charities and community groups, and we’re no different at Stonebridge City Farm.

“We have around 400 volunteers from all walks of life with all manner of challenges, being able to continue to give them a purpose, and provide families with a place to go free of charge – though we do encourage a small donating – is at the heart of what we do.

Peter Armitage(L), Nina Dauban(M) and Robina Hood(R) celebrate granting Stonebridge City Farm £5,000

“Funding is hard to come by for charities in the current climate, and we’re incredibly thankful for the grant from Forever Notts.”

The new name aims to counter the flow of donations from the region to larger national organisations based in London, where around 47 per cent of the total income of UK charities and 68 per cent of charitable assets are concentrated, despite only 14 per cent of these charities focusing on London-specific issues. As part of a nationwide network of 48 community foundations working to transform lives across the UK. The shift is crucial for Nottinghamshire, a region that often sees fewer donations per capita compared to areas such as London.

Founded in 1997 originally as the Sherwood Coalfield Foundation, Forever Notts has, to date, distributed a massive £30 million in grants to over 3,000 community groups across Nottinghamshire. The organisation remains committed to connecting local philanthropists with causes that matter close to home. From Newark to Chilwell, and Retford to Mansfield, these grants have fuelled a range of inspirational projects, all aimed at improving the quality of life for people across Nottinghamshire.

Over the past year, it awarded 239 grants worth a total of £570,927, benefiting 230,700 people. Remarkably, 64% of these grants were directed to charity groups within the city, with an average grant size of £2,300. Additionally, the foundation assisted five other local trusts in delivering £1.8 million to local projects. The work underscores Forever Notts' commitment to ensuring that funds stay within the county to meet local needs, without which many support services in the county would simply not exist.

Forever Notts CEO Nina Dauban says the foundation has issued over 3,000 grants.

With a challenging environment for many organisations, including local government departments, funding for local projects is hard to come by. With the purse strings becoming tighter across the board, making donations and trusts are more important than ever.

With the number of people slipping into poverty or precarious circumstances increasing, the need for community support services is growing. Because of this, the pressure on Forever Notts’ grant making is increasing and it must raise more money to meet the need.

This presents a challenge and an opportunity. The name change is part of the foundation’s long-term plan to grow and make it easy for donors to find so grants can be distributed into the community as quickly as possible.

The Foundation manages over 50 donor funds, offering invaluable knowledge of Nottinghamshire’s voluntary and community sector. Whether working with individuals, families, or businesses, Forever Notts tailors each donor’s contribution to achieve the greatest possible impact, enabling donors to support causes far beyond what they could accomplish alone.

A key part of this effort is Legacy Trusts, which Forever Notts administers on behalf of individuals, families, and organisations. These trusts allow donors to create a lasting legacy, supporting specific areas of interest such as young artists or environmental initiatives, like planting fruit trees across the county. By managing these trusts, Forever Notts ensures that each donor’s philanthropic vision is realised in a meaningful and sustainable way, providing ongoing benefits to the community for years to come.

For donors seeking to make a lasting impact, Forever Notts offers bespoke options, including named trusts or lifetime legacies, ensuring that philanthropy reaches the right people at the right time. With a low-cost, high-impact model, the charity provides expert guidance to every donor, helping them achieve their personal and charitable goals while amplifying the impact of their giving through Forever Notts’ vast local knowledge.

As part of the celebrations, many of the groups that have benefitted from these funds shared video clips on social media, showcasing the incredible difference the charity’s support has made to their communities. From new youth centres to local environmental projects, these heartfelt testimonials highlight just how vital Forever Notts has been in bringing positive change to Nottinghamshire.

Central to the new era is Robina Hood, Forever Notts' joyful new mascot. Throughout November, Robina has been on a tour across the county, spreading cheer and raising awareness of the foundation. From appearing at Nottingham’s Winter Wonderland to popping up at Nottingham Forest and Notts County football matches, Robina Hood has been a beacon of local pride. She’s also been making surprise visits to cafés from Beeston to Newark, handing out small gifts and creating excitement about the future of Forever Notts. Her appearances have drawn crowds and helped shine a light on the charity’s commitment to ensuring Nottinghamshire’s charitable donations stay local.

Forever Notts Chief Executive Nina Dauban commented, “Our mission is clearer than ever. We want to ensure that Nottinghamshire’s funds remain in Nottinghamshire, supporting the projects and people that make this community thrive.

“We’re proud of our history, and even prouder of what’s to come. The heart of Nottinghamshire is its people. We’ve seen the incredible power of community with the £30 million we’ve distributed so far, and we’re excited to continue that journey.

“As Nottinghamshire’s community spirit continues to flourish, Forever Notts is set to play a vital role in ensuring that local donations fuel the causes that matter most to the people of this great county.”