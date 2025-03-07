Fly-tipped waste in Barlborough traced back to Eckington

Fly-tipped waste in Barlborough

Bolsover District Council is continuing its clamp-down on environmental crime as it has issued another £300 fixed penalty notice (FPN) for fly-tipping in Barlborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fly-tipped waste was found on Syday Lane in the village containing evidence which the Council investigated and traced back to its original address in Eckington.

The householder then paid a £300 fixed penalty notice to avoid prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, Councillor Rob Hiney-Saunders said, “This is an absolute disgrace.

“Why do people feel it is necessary to dump waste in our countryside when local authorities provide numerous ways for them to dispose of waste and there is a household waste recycling centre just a few miles away.

“Our enforcement teams have been working very hard over the past couple of years to reduce fly tipping and catch those who flout the law and we will continue with our tough stance against those who use our district as a dumping ground.”

Residents are reminded that fly-tipping is a criminal offence that can result in prosecution and significant fines. It is a criminal offence not to take all reasonable measures available to you to meet your duty of care.

The Council offers a bulky waste collection service, which can be booked by telephone on 01246 242424 or via their Self Service Portal https://selfservice.bolsover.gov.uk/bulkywastegeneral