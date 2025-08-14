Festival fundraiser returns with support from Harron Homes

1 – Harron Homes Construction Director Lee Kilby (Centre) and Adam Pickering Harron Homes Contracts Manager (Right of Centre) with Kurt Elliott (Left of Centre) and The League of Zeal Motorcycle Group.

Local housebuilder Harron Homes is proudly supporting the upcoming Old Goats Grumble festival, which is returning this August to Denby, Derbyshire, close to Harron's charming development, Shipley Lakeside. This is the sixth year running that Harron Homes has supported the festival, and the eleventh year overall that the festival has taken place.

Organised by the League of Zeal motorcycle club, the popular beer and music festival will take place across the weekend of Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd August.

All funds raised over the course of the weekend will go to Lauren’s Legacy, a registered charity dedicated to supporting young people with cancer.

The charity’s namesake, Lauren Elliott, was the inspiration behind the Old Goats Grumble festival. A devoted attendee for many years, Lauren tragically passed away due to cancer in June 2019, but her spirit continues to inspire the annual festival, which serves as a heart-warming tribute to her legacy of spreading joy and helping those in need.

Lauren was renowned for creating imaginative cocktails, which friends and fellow festival goers queued up to try at the festival bar. Alongside her skills as a mixologist and her passion for music, Lauren dedicated herself to fundraising for those in need, managing to raise over £90,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Charity events like the Old Goats Grumble festival help fund Lauren’s mission to fulfil the wishes of those teenagers and young adults going through cancer treatment. The Lauren’s Legacy charity helps many of these wishes come true, whether in the form of a memorable family holiday, coveted concert tickets, or seats at a major sporting event. More recently, Lauren’s Legacy has acquired a holiday home at Ashbourne Heights Holiday Park in the Peak District, allowing families going through cancer treatment a chance to have a free stay for long weekends where they can enjoy beautiful scenery and the comforts of a luxury property.

Live music is always at the heart of the Old Goats Grumble, with this year’s lineup featuring a mix of local acts and tribute bands across a variety of genres.

Harron Homes’ sponsorship is helping to fund the festival’s central marquee, bar, and headline act, The Glamtastics, the UK’s leading Glam Rock tribute band.

Just a short distance from the festival site, Harron’s Shipley Lakeside development offers an elegant collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. Set within the grounds of the former American Adventure theme park, the site boasts lakeside views and access to 700 acres of woodland, while enjoying excellent local amenities and schools in nearby Shipley and Heanor. With direct links to Mansfield, Nottingham and Derby, it’s also well-suited for commuters.

Lee Kilby, Construction Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re really pleased to be backing a festival that’s so well loved by the local community, and proud to support a charity like Lauren’s Legacy which does such meaningful work.

“As a housebuilder, we’re committed to investing in the areas around our developments, and that includes supporting community-led charity projects like this one.”

For more details or to buy tickets, visit: https://theoldgoatsgrumble.co.uk/.