Environment Agency warns against unauthorised building near rivers and flood defences in Bassetlaw

Unauthorised works prompts warning to residents, landowners and developers. Offenders could face an unlimited fine or two years imprisonment.

The Environment Agency is reminding residents, landowners and developers in Bassetlaw about the law for carrying out work near main rivers and flood defences.

Among the Environment Agency’s statutory duties are powers to manage flood risk from the sea and main rivers.

These types of works, known as flood risk activities, may need an environmental permit before they can begin.

An EA enforcement officer looking at potential unpermitted sites.

The warning comes after the Environment Agency has become aware of unauthorised works in the Bassetlaw district in north Nottinghamshire.

The environment permitting process ensures that proposed works are not going to increase flood risk or cause other environmental harm.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency is encouraging anyone planning work near a river or flood defence to seek advice early. People may need an environmental permit before they can begin the work. It is a criminal offence to undertake unauthorised flood risk activities and offenders could face an unlimited fine and up to 2 years imprisonment. If people have concerns about works being carried out near a river or flood defence they should call our hotline on 0800 807060.”

Check if your activity is regulated

You may need to apply for permission to do any of the following regulated flood risk activities:

erecting any temporary or permanent structure in, over or under a main river, such as a culvert, outfall, weir, dam, pipe crossing, erosion protection, scaffolding or bridge

altering, repairing or maintaining any temporary or permanent structure in, over or under a main river, where the work could affect the flow of water in the river or affect any drainage work

building or altering any permanent or temporary structure designed to contain or divert flood waters from a main river

dredging, raising or removing any material from a main river, including when you are intending to improve flow in the river or use the materials removed

diverting or impounding the flow of water or changing the level of water in a main river

quarrying or excavation within 16 metres of any main river, flood defence (including a remote defence) or culvert

any activity within 8 metres of the bank of a main river, or 16 metres if it is a tidal main river

any activity within 8 metres of any flood defence structure or culvert on a main river, or 16 metres on a tidal river

any activity within 16 metres of a sea defence structure

activities carried out on the floodplain of a main river, more than 8 metres from the river bank, culvert or flood defence structure (or 16 metres if it is a tidal main river), if you do not have planning permission (you do not need permission to build agricultural hay stacks, straw stacks or manure clamps in these places)

To find out more or to apply for a permit, visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/flood-risk-activities-environmental-permits