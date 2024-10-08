End of an era at Bassetlaw Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After 20 years caring for the district’s heritage, Bassetlaw Museum curator Samantha Glasswell has announced she’s stepping down from the role.

A lot has changed in the years since she was appointed as curator and Samantha says she has tried to put the museum at the heart of the community, not just at its home in Retford, but across the district.

“Over the years we have discovered so many fascinating stories about the people who lived in Bassetlaw from earliest times to the present day. We are connected to those people by the objects they have left behind,” said Samantha.

“Working in a museum can be very emotional, I’ve been moved to tears and jumped up and down in excitement, because of the things I’ve been privileged to study and witness.”

Samantha Glasswell, Museum Curator and Cllr Steve Scotthorne

Among her proudest achievements is being involved in the team responsible for getting the Worksop Torso properly displayed again at its forever home at the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop, something she describes as extremely satisfying.

“I’ve loved working with local people and enjoyed going out and meeting people across the district. I just want to say thanks for putting up with me, I’ve had a lot of fun along the way.

“From groups including the Friends of Bassetlaw Museum and The Civic Society to volunteers and residents, everyone has been very supportive of Bassetlaw Museum and whatever we have wanted to do, and I wish it every success for the future.”

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “Samantha has been part of the museum for such a long time, and she will be sorely missed by volunteers and visitors alike. I wish her well for the future as she embarks on a new challenge.”