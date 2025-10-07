East Midlands unites to stop violence against women and girls

Hundreds of people from across the East Midlands came together in Nottingham today (Monday 6 October) to back a powerful regional drive to prevent violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and Deputy PCCs from across the region joined survivors, charities, health leaders, educators, and frontline officers at Goosedale in Papplewick, for the first ever East Midlands VAWG Conference, hosted by Nottinghamshire PCC Gary Godden and Deputy PCC Angela Kandola.

At the heart of the day was a clear and urgent message: prevention must be central to the region’s response to VAWG.

National statistics show one in 12 women and girls experience a VAWG-related crime each year, with these offences accounting for one in five of all crimes recorded by police.

From left to right: Nottinghamshire PCC Gary Godden, Nottinghamshire DPCC Angela Kandola, Northamptonshire DPFC Marianne Kimani, Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones, Lincolnshire DPCC Sara Munton, Derbyshire PCC Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, Derbyshire DPCC Dr Fatima

The conference highlighted the wealth of work already happening across the East Midlands to address the root causes of VAWG and drive cultural change.

Prevention showcases from each county gave delegates practical examples of innovative practice, from Nottinghamshire’s award-winning Consent Coalition campaign to Derbyshire’s outreach to rural domestic abuse victims, Leicestershire’s Speaking Honestly 2 Understand Sexual Harm and Sexual Harm Awareness and Recognising Abuse youth education programmes, Lincolnshire’s prevention-focused schools initiative, and Northamptonshire’s pioneering “Raneem’s Law” pilot, placing crisis Independent Domestic Violence Advisor’s directly within police control rooms.

Delegates also heard keynote addresses from Kate Davies CBE, NHS England’s National Director of Health and Justice, Armed Forces and Sexual Assault Referral Centres; Alex Davies-Jones MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Justice; Claire Ward, Mayor of the East Midlands; and Michelle Welsh, MP for Sherwood Forest – all of whom underscored the need for joined-up responses, cultural change, and sustainable investment in prevention.

A series of breakout sessions gave attendees the chance to explore issues in greater depth and share learning across sectors. A panel discussion on technology-enabled abuse highlighted the growing risks posed by online platforms, spyware and digital stalking, and the urgent need for improved safeguards and awareness.

Nottinghamshire DPCC Angela Kandola speaking with delegates.

Other workshops explored the importance of “by-and-for” organisations, which provide culturally competent, specialist support tailored to communities’ unique needs. Delegates also engaged with creative approaches to prevention and recovery – including workshops on belly dancing, yoga and mindfulness – emphasising the role of self-expression, wellbeing and confidence-building in empowering survivors and preventing further harm.

Sessions on engaging men and boys in prevention resonated with PCC Gary Godden’s longstanding belief that men must be central to changing behaviours and attitudes, given the fact that the majority of VAWG offences are committed by men.

The role of young people in shaping safer futures was another recurring theme.

County showcases and discussions highlighted youth-led campaigns, school-based programmes, and peer-to-peer engagement models as vital to building understanding of healthy relationships and challenging harmful attitudes early.

An artist captured contributions from survivors and service providers through the event.

As well as celebrating progress, the day provided a platform for challenge and accountability. Survivor voices were heard alongside statutory leaders, ensuring lived experience remained at the centre of the discussions. Tables also developed county-level and regional “next steps,” with actions to be taken forward collectively after the conference.

In a joint statement, the East Midlands PCCs/PFCCs said: “Violence against women and girls remains one of the most pressing challenges facing our society today.

“As PCCs and PFCCs for the East Midlands, we are committed to leading by example in placing prevention at the heart of our work.

“This conference has demonstrated the creativity, passion and expertise that exists across our region, from grassroots groups and survivor-led services to statutory agencies.

“We are determined to harness that energy, share best practice, and take forward concrete actions together to reduce harm, empower survivors and change culture.

“Our message is clear: preventing violence against women and girls is not optional, it is essential – and together we will make it happen.”

The conference closed with reflections from Michelle Welsh MP, who praised the East Midlands’ collaborative approach and urged delegates to continue building momentum.

She stressed that the legacy of the event must be tangible change – safer communities, stronger partnerships, and a lasting cultural shift.

For PCC Gary Godden, the day marked a pivotal step in his Police and Crime Plan commitment to tackling VAWG. He said: “This conference brought together voices from every corner of our region, survivors, charities, health, policing, education and community leaders, all determined to prevent violence and support victims.

“The energy in the room was inspiring, but the real test will be in the action we now take together.

“Nottinghamshire and the wider East Midlands will continue to lead from the front in creating safer, fairer futures for women and girls.”

The East Midlands VAWG conference reinforced that prevention is not just a policy ambition but a shared responsibility.

By aligning efforts, amplifying survivor voices and investing in long-term change, the region is setting a clear standard for others to follow.