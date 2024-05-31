“Double double” triathletes success at Scissett sprint
Based around the KAL Fitness centre in the West Yorkshire village the event had a 400 meter pool swim then out on the road for 18km of riding the hilly course that took in the climb to Emley Moor tv mast finishing with, what the event organises described as a hilly 5km run.
On a day that was wet once out on the roads, Steve and Amy Chambers came home first in their respective age groups with times of 1 hour and 2 minutes for Steve, with Amy finishing in one hour and 18 minutes. Also competing for the club were Julie and Jason Lippitt, making for an unusual “double double” for the club.
After the day Amy commented “First in AG at Scissett Triathlon, tough swim, lapping breaststrokers in my lane, could never really get in a good rhythm. Bike was wet with a tough climb to Emley Mast and then a cautious descent. Run with a brutal climb. But overall loved it and happy that Steve came home for the win in his AG too - double wine wins. Awesome to race with Jason and Julie who did amazing”