“Double double” triathletes success at Scissett sprint

Bassetlaw triathlon club turned out an unusual success at the recent Scisset sprint event. Two married couples from the club took on and came home with great results.

Based around the KAL Fitness centre in the West Yorkshire village the event had a 400 meter pool swim then out on the road for 18km of riding the hilly course that took in the climb to Emley Moor tv mast finishing with, what the event organises described as a hilly 5km run.

On a day that was wet once out on the roads, Steve and Amy Chambers came home first in their respective age groups with times of 1 hour and 2 minutes for Steve, with Amy finishing in one hour and 18 minutes. Also competing for the club were Julie and Jason Lippitt, making for an unusual “double double” for the club.

