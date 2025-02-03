Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals chosen for trailblazing national genetic testing pilot

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has been named as one of just four NHS sites in England selected to test a new genetic service for stroke patients.

Led by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and NHS England, the pilot will explore whether genetic testing can help doctors decide if Clopidogrel, a common stroke prevention drug, is the best option for patients.

The trial focuses on variations in the CYP2C19 gene, which plays a key role in how the body processes certain medications, including Clopidogrel. Some changes in this gene can reduce the drug’s effectiveness, meaning it may not provide adequate protection against blood clots.

Around 30% of people in the UK—and an even higher percentage in some ethnic groups—carry this genetic variation. By identifying these patients through genetic testing, doctors can personalise treatment and offer alternative medications to better protect them from future strokes.

Dr Ahmad Maatouk, Stroke Consultant and project lead at DBTH, said: “This trial brings personalised medicine into stroke care. By tailoring treatments to a patient’s genetic profile, we can reduce the risk of further strokes and improve recovery. We’re proud to lead this work, which has the potential to transform care for stroke patients.”

The pilot will run from December 2024 to April 2025 and focus on high-risk patients, such as those who have had a mini-stroke or minor stroke. Results will help determine how genetic testing could be used across the NHS.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at DBTH, added: “This is an exciting opportunity for our Trust to lead innovation in stroke care. Using genetic testing means we can give patients the treatment that works best for them, making a real difference to lives locally and nationally.”

Strokes affect more than 100,000 people in the UK each year and remain one of the leading causes of disability. At DBTH, improving stroke care is a key priority, with ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.

This trial is part of the Trust’s wider efforts, complementing advancements such as the recent introduction of CT perfusion technology, which enables faster and more precise stroke assessments.

Additionally, DBTH has made significant investments in stroke recovery services at Montagu Hospital, including a music therapy programme designed to aid rehabilitation and support mental well-being.

To further enhance patient recovery, the Trust has also acquired the Tyromotion Robotic Rehabilitation Suite—a state-of-the-art system that combines robotics and virtual reality to help stroke survivors rebuild mobility, strength, and coordination.

More information about these recent developments can be viewed at www.dbth.nhs.uk