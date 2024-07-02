Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity to hold tea party for NHS's 76th birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity is inviting the community to join them in celebrating the NHS's 76th birthday with a tea party.

As part of the NHS Big Tea, residents are encouraged to brew up on 5 July, or anytime during the week, and contribute a few pounds to the hospital charity.

The funds raised will support various projects that significantly impact patients, their families, and the colleagues across Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the past year, thanks to the generosity of individuals, the charity has funded numerous projects within the Trust. These range from providing teddy bears for children staying overnight to supplying iPads for patients to connect with loved ones, and even revolutionising cancer surgery at DBTH with the Trust’s first surgical robot.

NHS Tea Party

Sarah Dunning, Fundraising Manager for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, said: "Whether you gather at home, school, the office, or in your local community, there are countless ways to raise money during an NHS Big Tea.

"From requesting donations in exchange for tea, cake, and good company, to hosting a quiz, playing tea-related games, or running baking competitions—the possibilities are endless!

"Events like these enable us to continue transforming our hospitals by funding projects that go above and beyond what is typically expected or possible through the NHS. Without our community’s support, we wouldn't be able to continue. We need as many individuals and organizations as possible to join us in our NHS Big Tea celebrations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will be joining local company Go Green Ltd, which has supported the event over the past few years.

Ieva Myers, Social Value Manager for Go Green Ltd, said, "It's such an easy way for us at Go Green Ltd to support our local hospitals, which frequently touch the lives of our colleagues, communities, and customers.

"It's also a great excuse for us to sit down and enjoy a cup of tea and a slice of cake together, so we’re raising money and encouraging our colleagues to take some time out for their wellbeing."

How to Join In:

Pick out your best mug - whether it is a lucky cup, or if you're feeling fancy and the mood takes you, glass tumbler - opt for your weapon of choice. Select your blend of choice - the right answer of course being Yorkshire Tea, but if life is treating you well, why not splurge on a Twinings (other brands are available). Milk and season to taste - from builders to a milky brew which would be considered a close cousin to hot water, have no shame in your tea game. Lift your cuppa', set your elbow horizontal to your body, and look to the horizon - savour the moment, think of those generations of tea enjoyers before you. Take your first sip - make note of the initial boldness, the playful hint of sweetness, the subtle undertones of toasted bread and earthiness. Let out a full-bodied sigh of satisfaction - this is probably the greatest cup of tea you've ever had (until the next one). Pick your phone, laptop, or other device, and slip a few pounds to DBTH Charity - whether it's £1 or £100, every donation helps to make a difference.