Debut for new artwork celebrating LGBTQ+ communities in Bassetlaw
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
“Dotty the Drag-on” has been created as a symbol of Bassetlaw’s support for its LGBTQ+ communities across the district and will next appear at Worksop Pride on Saturday 13th July.
It has been designed by local artist Kathryn Webley who has been working with local youth groups and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Kathryn said: “It has been brilliant to see a diverse range of people from across Bassetlaw having fun on the project; I can’t wait to see their reactions when Dotty the Drag-on goes on parade.”
The artwork aims to bring together LGBTQ+ communities from across the area, as well as helping to generate a feeling of belonging.
Work on a second sculpture is also planned as a permanent celebration of the LGBTQ+ communities.
Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “This wonderfully creative project celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community and has been designed through art and design workshops held across Bassetlaw.
“This incredible, majestic Drag-on will proudly lead the way at all of the Bassetlaw Pride events and will be sure to captivate everyone’s attention.”
The project has been funded by Bassetlaw District Council’s Arts and Heritage grants secured from the UKSPF.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.