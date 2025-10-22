DBTH celebrates national sustainability success for cutting carbon and waste

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are celebrating national recognition after being awarded ‘Best Reduction of Clinical Waste’ at the prestigious Waste Management Awards 2025. The honour highlights the Trust’s progress in reducing clinical waste, cutting carbon emissions and championing environmental sustainability across its hospitals.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Within theatre departments alone, improvements in waste segregation have delivered an impressive 24% reduction in clinical waste – saving the equivalent of 13.95 tonnes of CO₂e compared to the same period in 2024. This success reflects the Trust’s commitment to protecting the environment while maintaining the highest standards of clinical safety.

By introducing a new waste segregation model, DBTH has significantly reduced its environmental footprint and achieved a £6000 cost saving in just five months. The switch from orange bags used for high-temperature incineration to yellow-striped ‘tiger’ bags for non-infectious waste has been central to this achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative has been driven by teamwork across the Trust – from Theatres, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), and Facilities teams to waste provider partners such as Veolia – all coordinated through the DBTH Sustainability Group.

Colleagues involved in the initiative attend the Waste Management Award

Lisa Quean, Sterile Services Manager at DBTH, said: “This award is fantastic recognition of what can be achieved through teamwork, communication and a shared commitment to reducing the impact of waste. By helping staff understand what belongs in each waste stream, we’ve made a big difference – reducing both costs and carbon emissions while keeping safety at the forefront. Starting in theatres, we’re now expanding these improvements across other clinical areas.”

Building on this momentum, DBTH is launching its new ‘Simpler Recycling’ initiative, in line with national legislation from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). The scheme will make recycling clearer and easier for staff, starting at Montagu Hospital before rolling out to all Trust sites.

Adeola Bayode, Waste Manager at DBTH, said: “Our ‘Simpler Recycling’ initiative will help teams at Montagu Hospital to recycle more effectively at work, and we’re looking forward to extending this across all our sites in the near future. Colleagues have shown great enthusiasm for improving sustainability, and this project will make it easier than ever to turn that commitment into action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These successes form part of the Trust’s refreshed Green Plan (2025–2028), which builds on progress made since the first plan launched in 2022. The updated strategy sets out DBTH’s achievements so far and outlines clear priorities for the next three years – from reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency, to promoting sustainable travel, procurement, and waste management across all sites.

Theatre team members meet with Lisa Quean with the tiger bags that have introduced better waste segmentation

Sam Wilde, Chief Finance Officer and Board-level Net Zero Lead, said: “At DBTH, our vision is clear: Healthier together — delivering exceptional care for all. This includes care for our environment. Through strong leadership, robust governance, and the commitment of our people, we will ensure sustainability becomes an integral part of how we plan, deliver and improve services. We thank all colleagues who have contributed to this work so far, and we look forward to building on this progress together in the years ahead.”

The DBTH Green Plan 2025–2028 is available to read on the Trust’s website: www.dbth.nhs.uk/dbth-green-plan-2025-28