County Council Leader appoints successor to Cabinet
Councillor Ben Bradley will take over the role with immediate effect, with Councillor Nigel Moxon remaining as the deputy Cabinet member.
Councillor Smith said: “I am delighted that Councillor Bradley has accepted the Education and SEND brief as it is one of the key areas this administration is prioritising.
“I’m confident that Cllrs Bradley and Moxon will be a formidable team when it comes to making the best decisions for the young people in Nottinghamshire.
“We’re committed to making sure every young person in the county attends a good or outstanding school, maintaining our school building and maintenance programme, achieving the national target for SEND improvements and robustly monitoring school places provision.”
All other Cabinet positions remain the same:
· Councillor Bruce Laughton - Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transformation
· Councillor Chris Barnfather - Cabinet Member Business Management
· Councillor Jonathan Wheeler - Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care
· Councillor Tracey Taylor - Cabinet Member for Children and Families
· Councillor Scott Carlton - Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health
· Councillor Keith Girling - Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management
· Councillor Richard Jackson - Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources
· Councillor Neil Clarke MBE - Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment
Cllr Smith added: “This top team, working alongside myself as Leader, are all focussed on delivering on residents’ priorities across Nottinghamshire.
“We’re committed to keeping all our libraries open, maintaining a thriving youth service, expanding the rural bus services with our Nottsbus OnDemand, improving roads with millions of pounds invested and a £100 million capital programme.”