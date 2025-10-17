Councillors support Bassetlaw Casual FC in boosting mental health through football

A club in Bassetlaw that is helping to tackle mental health through the love of football has received a £1,050 grant from a group of District Councillors.

Bassetlaw Casual FC was formed in June to help support people over the age of 16 who are struggling with mental health. In this time is has grown to over 70 members and the grant will help with equipment such as footballs, kit, water bottles, a pitch side defibrillator, and a laptop.

They even have a club motto of 'Together We Are Stronger' to highlight the work of supporting everyone who joins the football club.

Brett Roberts, Chairman of Bassetlaw Casual FC said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from Retford Councillors, whose donations have allowed us to invest in new equipment for the club.

Pictured: Chris Woodhead Retford FC Chairman and Manager, Brett Roberts, Cllr David Challinor, Cllr Susan Shaw, Cllr Harriet Digby and Members of Bassetlaw Casual FC

“Since our formation in June, our goal has been to create a welcoming environment where players can develop and enjoy the game, and this generous contribution will make a real difference for our team and the wider community.”

The club currently meets every Wednesday from 7pm to 8pm at Retford FC and welcomes everyone, whether they have played football before or are completely new to the game. From November, and during the winter months, sessions will move to the Elizabethan School in Hallcroft on Sundays, between 6pm and 7pm.

Cllr David Challinor, Ward Member for East Retford North, spoke on behalf of the Councillors who contributed to the grant and said: “Backing Bassetlaw Casual FC is about more than just football, it’s about investing in people. The club has created a welcoming environment where players can stay active, improve their wellbeing, and build friendships. We’re pleased to play a part in supporting that.”

The Councillors who contributed towards Bassetlaw Casual FC are: Cllr David Challinor, Cllr Graham Oxby and Cllr Jonathan Slater, Ward Members for East Retford North; Cllr Dan Henderson and Cllr Susan Shaw, Ward Members for East Retford East; Cllr Malachi Carroll and Cllr Harriet Digby, Ward Members for East Retford West and Cllr David Naylor, Ward Member for East Retford South.

Bassetlaw Casual FC is on Facebook, for more information about the football club and to secure your place at the events visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579042464612

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants to support community activities within their ward. Councillor grants may support projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.