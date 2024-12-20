Councillors bring festive cheer to a community club

The Carlton in Lindrick Luncheon Club has been helped by a trio of Bassetlaw councillors to celebrate Christmas with their annual festive meal.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grant of £450 by Cllr Robin Carrington-Wilde, along with fellow Carlton Ward Members Cllr Steve Scotthorne and Cllr David Pidwell, has provided a three-course meal and a drink for each member of the luncheon club.

The group gathered at the Bluebell Inn, just off Carlton Road, and Joanne Morris, Manager of Carlton Civic Centre said: “I would like to thank Cllrs Carrington-Wilde, Pidwell and Scotthorne for their donation towards the Luncheon Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club has been a key part of the community for 10 years, it’s not just the meals that we provide for but the platform to bring social interaction is valuable, certainly as the days get shorter.”

Pictured: Cllr Steve Scotthorne Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, Cllr David Pidwell and Carlton Civic Centre Luncheon Club

The group meet every Thursday between 10.30am and 1.30pm and attracts between nine and 14 people each week. Everyone who comes along to the Luncheon club is offered bottomless tea and coffee, along with a two-course homemade lunch with dessert. There is also bingo and card games to keep everyone entertained.

Cllr Carrington-Wilde said: “Supporting community groups such as the Luncheon Club provides an important social aspect. This time of the year it’s about bringing communities together and enjoying the festivities, Jo and her team at the Luncheon Club do an outstanding job putting on these events.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk