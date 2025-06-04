Councillor Grant supports growth of Retford Squash Club for local players

Retford Squash Club is building for the future thanks to a community grant from two Retford councillors that will help to boost coaching and development at the club.

The club has experienced a resurgence over the last 18 months having more than doubled its membership and grown a healthy junior’s, women’s and men’s sections.

Regular junior and ladies coaching sessions now take place with an England Squash Qualified Coach, and the £350 grant from East Retford West Councillor, Cllr Malachi Carroll and Cllr Jonathan Slater, Ward Member for East Retford North, will be used to grow these sections further.

Pictured: Cllr Malachi Carroll, Andy Bicknell and members of Retford Squash Club

Andy Bicknell, one of three Directors of Retford Squash Club, said: “We are very grateful for this funding which will help to continue the hard work that is taking place to grow our club.

“Thanks to our resident coach Ted McQueen, our junior and ladies sections have gone from strength to strength and we intend to use this grant to purchase new equipment that will create new opportunities for our members and inspire a new generation of players.”

Cllr Carroll Ward Member for East Retford West added: "I’m proud to support the Retford Squash Club alongside my fellow councillors. The club brings our community together to celebrate a shared love of sport. This grant helps to ensure the sport remains accessible, inspiring, and inclusive offering something for everyone, from young players to long term Squash lovers."

Retford has also experienced it’s first taste of silverware in over 40 years after winning the North Nottinghamshire Cup in the B-Section. This is in addition to a promising first season in the North Nottinghamshire Squash League, with the club looking to field two teams next season.

Junior coaching take place on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings for ages 5-16, in addition to women’s coaching sessions, club nights and the opportunity to play team squash.

Retford Squash Club is based at 90 Albert Road, Retford and welcomes players of all abilities. Visit www.retfordsquash.co.uk or follow us on Facebook.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.