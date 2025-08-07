Councillor grant supports 20th anniversary of The Scrooby Show

Pictured: Cllr Jack Bowker, Elaine Gargett, James Arrowsmith, Stephen Cordery

Preparations are in full swing for the 20th anniversary of The Scrooby Show, a much-anticipated highlight in the local calendar, thanks to support from a Bassetlaw District Councillor.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday 6 September 2025, starting at 1pm at the Village Hall. Entry is free, and organisers expect around 450 attendees from Scrooby and the surrounding communities.

A £600 Councillor Community Grant, donated by Cllr Jack Bowker, Ward Member for Blyth, has enabled the hiring of a marquee, providing covered space for a variety of stallholders showcasing arts and crafts.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a fully licensed bar featuring locally brewed beers, adding to the vibrant community atmosphere of this much-loved event.

Elaine Gargett, Event Organiser of The Scrooby Show, said: “We’re really excited to mark the 20th year of The Scrooby Show. This grant has made a huge difference in helping us provide the facilities that will make the day even more enjoyable for everyone. It’s a brilliant opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate, and support local artisans and producers.”

In addition to the arts and crafts stalls and locally brewed beers, visitors to The Scrooby Show can look forward to a range of family-friendly activities, including live music, traditional games, and a children’s entertainment area. Food vendors will be on hand offering a variety of tasty treats, and local community groups will be showcasing their work, adding to the welcoming and festive village atmosphere.

Cllr Bowker added: “The Scrooby Show is a fantastic celebration of local talent and community spirit. I’m delighted to support the 20th anniversary with this grant, helping to create a welcoming space for residents and visitors to enjoy the crafts and sample some excellent local brews. It’s great to see such a popular event continue to grow and bring people together.”

For more information, visit: www.scrooby.net

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants that support community activities within their ward. Councillors may consider applications for projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environment and sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.