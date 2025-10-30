Councillor grant helps Worksop Cricket Club invest in future talent

Pictured James Routh, Liam Cairns, Cllr Julie Leigh, Cllr David Pidwell, Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cllr Paddy Ducey

Worksop Cricket Club has already put preparations in place for next season with some improved practice facilities thanks to a £600 Bassetlaw Councillor Community Grant.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town’s club has been able to purchase a brand-new net, which will benefit both adult and junior players when outdoor training resumes next season.

With membership numbers continuing to grow, the new facility will give everyone more opportunities to practice and develop their skills once the season returns to Central Avenue in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Cairns, Junior Lead Coach for Worksop Cricket Club, said: “We’re thrilled to have the new nets in place as they’ll make a huge difference to training and help our players develop their skills safely. We’re extremely grateful to all the Councillors who generously supported this project, their commitment to local sport means so much to our club and the wider community.”

Since 2023, the club has developed a women’s team with 18 members and eight girls. Today, more than 50 adults and 60 juniors are part of the club, which has also produced players such as Brett Hutton, who now represents Nottinghamshire.

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council and Ward Member for Worksop South, Cllr Julie Leigh, spoke on behalf of the councillors who contributed to the grant and said: “We’re really pleased to support Worksop Cricket Club with this grant. The new nets will make a big difference to players of all ages, giving them more time to practice and improve their skills. It’s fantastic to see the club continuing to grow and welcome members from across the community, and we’re proud to help them build on that success.”

The Councillors who contributed towards Worksop Cricket Club are: Cllr Julie Leigh and Cllr Paddy Ducey, Ward Members for Worksop South; Cllr John Shephard and Cllr Josie Potts, Ward Members for Worksop South East; Cllr Steve Scotthorne and Cllr David Pidwell, Ward Members for Carlton in Lindrick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop Cricket Club welcomes members from across Bassetlaw and Worksop, including Carlton, Langold, Shireoaks, Kilton and Manton, as well as from nearby Derbyshire.

This year, the club has celebrated 125 years of playing at Central Avenue with celebrations having taken place throughout 2025. For the latest news and updates, visit their Facebook page and search for WorksopCC.

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor receives a small discretionary budget to support community activities in their ward. Grants can be awarded to projects that focus on sport, culture and heritage, the environment, social welfare, and wider community benefit.