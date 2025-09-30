Councillor grant helps keep Worksop Miners Welfare Hall cool

People using the Worksop Miners Welfare Hall and Institute can look forward to a cooler and more comfortable environment, thanks to a Councillor Community Grant.

A £750 grant, awarded by a group of Worksop District Councillors, has funded the upgrade of one of the air conditioning units in the hall’s main concert room. The new system will ensure the space remains comfortable during hot weather, while also improving energy efficiency.

Wayne Keogh, Trustee of Worksop Miners Welfare Hall and Institute, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from our local Councillors. The upgraded air conditioning unit will make a huge difference to everyone who uses the hall, particularly during the summer months. It’s heartening to know our community is supported in such a meaningful way.”

Each week, over 350 people from across Worksop make use of the Welfare Hall just off Carlton Road. It serves as a vital community hub, offering a lifeline to individuals who may otherwise feel isolated and helping to strengthen neighbourhood bonds.

Pictured: Craig Wolstenholme, Cllr David Pressley, Cllr Alan Rhodes, Jeanette Sargeson, Bridgitte Ainsworth

The Councillors who contributed to the grant are: Cllr David Pressley, Ward Member for Worksop North West; Cllr Cliff Entwistle and Cllr Deborah Merryweather, Ward Members for Worksop East; Cllr Alan Rhodes, Ward Member for Worksop North East Cllr John Shephard and Cllr Clayton Tindle, Ward Members for Worksop South East

Cllr David Pressley, speaking on behalf of the Councillors who contributed, said: “The Worksop Miners Welfare Hall plays an essential role in the social life of our community. We’re pleased to be able to support such a valued local facility, and we hope this small but significant improvement helps enhance the experience for everyone who walks through its doors.”

Home to the historic Worksop Miners Brass Band, founded in 1832, the Welfare Hall provides a welcoming and inclusive space for community engagement, health, and well-being.

Next year marks the Hall’s centenary a major milestone for this cornerstone of local heritage. Follow Worksop Miners Welfare on Facebook to stay updated: https://www.facebook.com/worksopminerswelfare

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants supporting community activities in their ward. These grants can fund projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.