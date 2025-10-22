Councillor grant boosts future stars at Worksop Town FC Juniors

A junior football club in Worksop has been awarded funding to support its annual Christmas Tournament, thanks to a Councillor Community Grant.

A £700 grant has been awarded to Worksop Town FC Juniors to support the club’s festive tournament, taking place on Sunday 28th December starting at 9:30am at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium, with around 400 children expected to take part.

The funding will also be used to purchase medals for participants, as well as new footballs and nets, helping to improve the experience for young players. Additionally, the Under-7s team will receive a brand-new kit ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Chris Wainwright, Grassroots Chairman at Worksop Town FC, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the councillors for their support and investment in Worksop Town Juniors, which has been awarded a grant that will make a huge difference to our club.

Pictured: Cllr Clayton Tindle and the Coaches and players of Worksop Town Juniors FC

“With this backing, we can continue building a club where every young player has the chance to thrive-on and off the pitch.”

Founded in 1861, Worksop Town FC is recognised as the fourth oldest football club in the world. Over the years, it has developed a strong player pathway from junior teams through to the senior squad, with players such as Alex Starchenko progressing to first-team football.

Cllr David Pressley, Ward Member for Worksop North-west, speaking on behalf of all contributing councillors and said: “We’re proud to support Worksop Town FC Juniors with this grant, which will help provide better opportunities for young people to stay active, build confidence, and be part of something positive in our community. Grassroots sport is vital for personal development and community spirit, and this investment reflects our commitment to nurturing both.”

The councillors who contributed towards the grant are: Cllr Tony Eaton, Ward Member for Worksop South; Cllr Cliff Entwistle, Ward Member for Worksop East; Cllr David Pressley, Ward Member for Worksop North West; Cllr Alan Rhodes, Ward Member for Worksop North East and Cllr Clayton Tindle, Ward Member for Worksop South East.

To stay up to date with Worksop Town Juniors, visit their Facebook page: Worksop Town Juniors FC

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants to support community activities within their ward. Councillor grants may support projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.