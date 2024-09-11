Councillor grant adds finishing touch to Laneham project

A Bassetlaw councillor grant of £200 has helped to add the finish touches to a long-term community project in Laneham.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Emma Griffin, Ward Member for Tuxford and Trent donated the funds from her Councillor Community Grant which have helped to buy a number of planters that will brighten up a new Community Playing Field.

The planters are made from recyclable materials to reduce environmental waste and feature water reservoirs that collect rainwater, thereby reducing the need for watering. The new addition will also bring a vibrant and colourful feel to the area including insect friendly plants to boost the local wildlife population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm Spray, Chairman of Laneham Parish Council, said: “I would like to thank Cllr Griffin for donating funds towards the high-quality self-watering planters to finish off our highly valued community play park.

Cllr Emma Griffin, Ward Member Tuxford and Trent and Malcolm Spray, Chairman Laneham Parish Council

“I’m really proud that the entire community have played their part in fundraising for this project. Not only will the play park will bring health and wellbeing benefits, but the planters will attract bees and other wildlife to continue our eco-system.”

Laneham Parish Council negotiated with Bassetlaw District Council to secure a lease for land off Broadings Lane to turn into a Community Playing Fields two years ago. Once the lease was secure, in addition to securing funding through other organisations and national bodies, the local community were able to raise £6,000 through fundraising events. This helped to purchase equipment such as picnic tables and benches, as well as equipment for the children play area. Recently, the Parish Council were also able to install a new gate and fencing at the entrance with the planters going in front of the entrance area.

Cllr Emma Griffin said: “The planters are a fantastic addition to complete this project and it means so much to the people of Laneham that they have a play park to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This valuable community asset brings health and wellbeing benefits as well adding a vibrant and vivid feel once the planets are in full bloom. As councillors, it’s essential that we continue to support projects like this in the wider community and councillor grants are a great way to do this.”

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to community activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports, culture and heritage, environment and sustainability, social welfare, and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk