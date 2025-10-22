Council tenants benefit from new repairs reporting tool

Bassetlaw District Council tenants are benefitting from a new way to report non-emergency repairs.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new online reporting tool has been launched where tenants can, once they sign up, self-diagnose a problem, book a repair, change or cancel appointments and see a summary of the work completed.

The service, which was introduced earlier this year, provides another option for tenants to report repairs and is not replacing the council’s repairs phone lines or face to face Contact Centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Housing and Estates said: “This new online reporting tool provides another way for tenants to seek help with their repairs to their properties.

Council tenants benefit from new reporting tool

“It also has the additional benefit of being able to arrange a suitable time slot as well as being able to see at a glance when work is scheduled to be done and completed. This is yet another way of our Housing team working to ease access to repairs and support our tenants”

Once a repair has been reported via the online repairs tool, tenants can easily select a convenient appointment looking at the time slots currently available or if one isn’t available, it will be assigned by the work planners the following working day.

To access the new repairs service on our website visit www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/council-housing/repairs-home-improvements/ or call Bassetlaw District Council Housing’s Contact Centre on 0800 590 542 between 8am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same number is also used to report emergency repairs outside these hours.

If you would like any support with creating an account or with using the Repairs Portal, please get in touch with the tenant engagement team, who will be happy to support you with this at [email protected] or call 01909 533263