Council makes headway in cutting its carbon emissions
In the past five years there has been a measurable reduction in the council’s carbon footprint from a peak in 2021/22 of 4,500tCO2 down to 3,175tCO2 in 2024/25 - the saving is equivalent to the CO2 emitted from 109 flights from London to Paris.
To achieve this the council has supported trailblazing decarbonisation projects and aided the large scale roll out of energy efficiency measures across the district including reducing carbon emissions from its fleet of vehicles and making improvements to its buildings.
Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods said: “We have made notable headway in our efforts to reduce our impact on climate change through a variety of decarbonisation projects.
“The work of our Climate Change team has not only reduced harmful CO2 emissions but has also helped small businesses reduce costs and helped 117 homeowners lower their energy bills whilst making their properties more comfortable to live in.”
“We continue to look at trailblazing ways to reduce the district’s carbon emissions further as we seek to become one of the greenest and most sustainable places to live and work.”
Externally, the council has been providing decarbonisation grants to businesses through UK Shared Prosperity Fund monies, while it has also been working with the local community supporting 117 private homeowners to install energy efficiency measures through the governments Homes Upgrade Grant (HUG2) scheme.
Plans are also due to be submitted outlining proposals to reduce carbon emissions at the Retford and Worksop Leisure Centres. If approved, it could be the single largest decarbonisation project for the council and is expected to reduce costs upwards of £80K/year.
Internally, there has been work with the Alchemai project, funded by the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) which is developing plans to cut carbon emissions from important and tricky to decarbonise sites in the council’s estate.